Penticton man lights up with $342K Lotto 6/49 win during power outage

Shawn O’Brien got a jolt of excitement in the middle of a power outage when he checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

The Penticton man, who was on vacation in Meziadin, B.C., woke up to a power outage and decided it was the perfect time to check his ticket on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

That’s when he learned he was $342,776.20 richer.

“I sat still for a few minutes in disbelief and then checked it three more times to make sure it was real,” O’Brien said.

The first person to find out about the good news was his wife, who also had a hard time believing it.

The couple celebrated O’Brien’s win over a steak dinner and look forward to paying off their mortgage with their winnings.