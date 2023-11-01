Menu

Canada

Penticton man lights up with $342K Lotto 6/49 win during power outage

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 3:27 pm
Canada could see Lotto 6/49 award its largest-ever jackpot on Wednesday night as its Gold Ball draw is guaranteed to be awarded after weeks since it was first put in place, with $68 million up for grabs. Sean Previl reports on what steps Canadians should take and what you should know if you're lucky enough to see that big cash windfall. – Sep 27, 2023
Shawn O’Brien got a jolt of excitement in the middle of a power outage when he checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

The Penticton man, who was on vacation in Meziadin, B.C., woke up to a power outage and decided it was the perfect time to check his ticket on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

That’s when he learned he was $342,776.20 richer.

“I sat still for a few minutes in disbelief and then checked it three more times to make sure it was real,” O’Brien said.

The first person to find out about the good news was his wife, who also had a hard time believing it.

The couple celebrated O’Brien’s win over a steak dinner and look forward to paying off their mortgage with their winnings.

