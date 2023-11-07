Okanagan weather: More mixed weather en route for region

Send this page to someone via email

The first full work week of November kicked off on a cloudy note.

Monday saw plenty of clouds and rain, along with a daytime high of 7 C.

For Tuesday, clouds and showers lingered into the morning forecast, though the skies are expected to clear, with the night forecast calling for a few clouds.

Tuesday will also see a high of 8 C and an overnight low of -1 C.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region on Wednesday, with the mercury making its way into upper-single digits. The overnight low is projected to fall to -3 C under clear skies.

A mixed bag of sunny and partly cloudy conditions, along with possible periods of rain, will stick around to finish the workweek, with afternoon highs staying in single digits.

A chance of showers returns on Remembrance Day on Saturday, with the risk of rain sticking around Sunday, too, as daytime highs hover in single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

