Marchessault’s hat trick propels Golden Knights past Jets 5-2

The Winnipeg Jets know first-hand how hard it is to beat the Vegas Golden Knights, and they got another reminder of that in a 5-2 loss in Sin City Thursday night.

Winnipeg’s slumping power play got a chance to change the narrative less than a minute into the game when Jonathan Marchessault was called for holding Josh Morrissey.

Instead, the Jets mustered zero shots.

But their 29th-ranked penalty kill made good on their first time shorthanded, killing off a Dylan Samberg interference penalty just over five minutes in.

After a relatively uneventful first half of the period, Vegas got on the board at the 10:45 mark on a play that seemed to come out of nothing.

The Golden Knights broke the puck out of their own end without any kind of numbers advantage, but all of a sudden, one pass created a 2-on-1 in the Winnipeg end.

Pavel Dorofeyev slid the puck through Dylan DeMelo’s legs right to the stick of a streaking William Karlsson, who roofed it over the shoulder of Connor Hellebuyck to open the scoring.

It stayed 1-0 through 20 minutes with Vegas holding a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Winnipeg got another crack on the power play early in the second and again it failed to produce a goal, but it helped jumpstart a strong run of play for the visitors that resulted in them tying the game.

Kyle Connor got the puck at the Vegas blue line and dashed down the wall before cutting back inside, beating two Golden Knights to the slot before sending a backhand shot past Logan Thompson for the equalizer at the 6:17 mark.

Just 13 seconds later, however, Mason Appleton was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking Alec Martinez, and the ensuing power play changed the game.

The Jets cleared the puck in the first minute of the power play and while they were changing, Thompson caught everyone off guard with a long stretch pass to Mark Stone at the Winnipeg blue line. He sent it to a streaking Marchessault who got in behind the defence and whipped a shot over Hellebuyck’s glove to make it 2-1 just 43 seconds after Connor tied it.

Vegas remained on the power play and double-dipped. 98 seconds after the Marchessault tally, Hellebuyck gave up a big rebound on an Alex Pietrangelo shot that landed right on the stick of Ivan Barbashev, who whacked it into the open net to make it 3-1.

Each team had another power play chance go by the wayside before the end of the frame as Winnipeg found themselves down by two goals heading to the third.

For the third straight period, the Jets were given an early power play opportunity and they finally cashed in. A Connor slap-pass was redirected by Cole Perfetti and banked off Alex Iafallo before hitting Thompson and trickling into the goal to make it a one-goal game.

But less than four minutes later, Vegas restored the two-goal lead. Pietrangelo and Dylan Samberg got tangled up in front of the Winnipeg net, freeing up Marchessault to be all alone as he beat Hellebuyck from point-blank range to make it 4-2. It was the first 5-on-5 goal that Samberg had been on the ice for this season.

With 3:29 to go and still trailing by two, the Jets pulled Hellebuyck for the extra attacker, but any hopes of a late rally were thwarted when Marchessault hit the empty net from the red line, icing the game and ensuring the Golden Knights would improve to 10-0-1 on the season.

Winnipeg wound up outshooting Vegas 31-26 with the Golden Knights blocking an additional 22 attempts. The Jets also finished the game 1/5 on the power play while Vegas went 2/4.

With the loss, the Jets fall to 4-4-2 with a visit to Arizona coming up on Saturday. The puck drops at 3 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starting at 1 p.m.