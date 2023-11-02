Recipe: Vancouver’s Ophelia Kitchen Francisco Higareda’s lobster enchiladas

Chef Francisco Higareda, at Vancouver’s Ophelia Kitchen, shows the Global News Morning show in B.C. how to cook lobster enchiladas.
Simple Béchamel Sauce Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 litre of milk
- 1 litre of cream
- 1 chopped onion
- 6 chopped garlic cloves
- 21 habaneros
- 100 grams of butter
- 100 grams of flour
- 1 pinch of cumin
- 50 ml of canola oil
- 1 tablespoon of salt
Instructions:
- In a pot, cook the chopped onion, garlic, and habaneros in canola oil.
- Once cooked, add the milk and cream.
- Simmer for 15 minutes.
- Strain the mixture and save the cooked onion, garlic, and habaneros, setting them aside.
- In the same pot, cook the flour and butter to make a roux, cooking until it turns light brown.
- Whisk in the strained milk and cream, then simmer for an additional 15 minutes.
- Blend the strained onion, garlic, and habaneros with 12 ounces (355 ml) of vegetable stock, and slowly add this mixture to the béchamel sauce.
- Season the sauce with cumin and salt to taste.
Simple Lobster Mix Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 200 grams of prawns
- 200 grams of lobster meat
- 200 grams of pico de gallo
- 30 grams of butter
- 10 ml of canola oil
- Salt to taste
For Plating:
- 3 corn tortillas
- 100 grams of fried black beans
- 30 grams of arugula
Instructions:
- Blanch the prawns in hot water for 2 1/2 minutes.
- Break apart the lobster meat.
- In a pot, sauté the pico de gallo in a mixture of butter and oil.
- Add the prawns and lobster meat to the pot.
- Season with salt to taste.
Enjoy your meal!
