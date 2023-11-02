Menu

Education

Recipe: Vancouver’s Ophelia Kitchen Francisco Higareda’s lobster enchiladas

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 12:09 pm
Chef Francisco Higareda, at Vancouver's Ophelia Kitchen, shows the Global News Morning show in B.C. how to cook lobster enchiladas.
Chef Francisco Higareda, at Vancouver’s Ophelia Kitchen, shows the Global News Morning show in B.C. how to cook lobster enchiladas.

Simple Béchamel Sauce Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 litre of milk
  • 1 litre of cream
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 6 chopped garlic cloves
  • 21 habaneros
  • 100 grams of butter
  • 100 grams of flour
  • 1 pinch of cumin
  • 50 ml of canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon of salt

Instructions:

  1. In a pot, cook the chopped onion, garlic, and habaneros in canola oil.
  2. Once cooked, add the milk and cream.
  3. Simmer for 15 minutes.
  4. Strain the mixture and save the cooked onion, garlic, and habaneros, setting them aside.
  5. In the same pot, cook the flour and butter to make a roux, cooking until it turns light brown.
  6. Whisk in the strained milk and cream, then simmer for an additional 15 minutes.
  7. Blend the strained onion, garlic, and habaneros with 12 ounces (355 ml) of vegetable stock, and slowly add this mixture to the béchamel sauce.
  8. Season the sauce with cumin and salt to taste.

Simple Lobster Mix Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 200 grams of prawns
  • 200 grams of lobster meat
  • 200 grams of pico de gallo
  • 30 grams of butter
  • 10 ml of canola oil
  • Salt to taste

For Plating:

  • 3 corn tortillas
  • 100 grams of fried black beans
  • 30 grams of arugula

Instructions:

  1. Blanch the prawns in hot water for 2 1/2 minutes.
  2. Break apart the lobster meat.
  3. In a pot, sauté the pico de gallo in a mixture of butter and oil.
  4. Add the prawns and lobster meat to the pot.
  5. Season with salt to taste.

Enjoy your meal!

