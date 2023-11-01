Kelowna issues reminder for residents to be snow-ready

Send this page to someone via email

Time will tell if Kelowna receives its first snowfall of the season this evening.

With temperatures dipping to zero degrees overnight and a weather system hitting B.C.’s coast, Environment Canada is forecasting freezing rain for the region and possible snow, up to 2 cm.

Temperatures are expected to warm up for the rest of the week, but the City of Kelowna says it’s only a matter of time before snow hits, and residents should be ready for winter driving.

Kelowna roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger says city crews are ready, having switched over from summer gear to winter.

Also ready: 20,000 tons of sand, and the massive snowblower, Snownado, it purchased last year.

“As prepared as we are, we want to remind residents that everyone plays an important part in snow clearing and ice control efforts this winter,” said Schwerdtfeger.

The city says when it does snow, it will clear roads on a priority basis, starting with arterial roads and major routes, like Gordon Drive.

Collector roads, like Richter Street, are next, along with bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations.

Residential streets are third, with the city noting that plowing and sanding should occur within 48 hours after snowfall ends.

Notably, Highway 97 and Highway 33 are maintained by the province and its road contractor, not the city.

Below are tips from the city on snow removal.

Move your vehicle off the street when the snow starts

This makes clearing easier and faster for snowplows

Clear walkways in and around your property

Help neighbours who may have difficulty shoveling

Know if you live on a snow route

“Residents living on a snow route have an important responsibility to help support snow clearing efforts in their neighbourhoods,” said the city.

When a snow event advisory is announced, a temporary on-street parking ban goes into effect for all snow route areas.

This includes Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach, areas in the South Mission and, new for 2023, Quail Ridge.

“Vehicles that remain parked on designated snow routes during these temporary parking bans are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine and towing,” said the city.

More information about snow clearing in Kelowna is available on the city’s website.

