Teen driver facing charges in Fort Erie crash that sent 3 to hospital: Niagara police

A 17-year-old driver is facing charges after a crash in Fort Erie, Ont., sent three people to hospital, one with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the single-vehicle crash involved a BMW losing control around 1 a.m. Wednesday and striking a tree along Dominion Road near Crescent Park.

Three people were in the mid-sized SUV, including an 18-year-old Niagara Falls woman who was thrown from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger, also from Niagara Falls, were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, say police.

The accused is facing a pair of impaired driving charges.

