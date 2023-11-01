Menu

Crime

Teen driver facing charges in Fort Erie crash that sent 3 to hospital: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 1:41 pm
Niagara police say a man in his 70s was struck by a pickup truck and sent to hospital early on Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara police say a man in his 70s was struck by a pickup truck and sent to hospital early on Oct. 3, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 17-year-old driver is facing charges after a crash in Fort Erie, Ont., sent three people to hospital, one with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the single-vehicle crash involved a BMW losing control around 1 a.m. Wednesday and striking a tree along Dominion Road near Crescent Park.

Three people were in the mid-sized SUV, including an 18-year-old Niagara Falls woman who was thrown from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger, also from Niagara Falls, were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, say police.

The accused is facing a pair of impaired driving charges.

Advertisement
