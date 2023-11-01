Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Niagara Falls Dental Clinic trades gift card draws for unwanted candy

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 1:01 pm
A trick-or-treater gets a bag of candy on Halloween night in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
A trick-or-treater gets a bag of candy on Halloween night in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dental clinic in Niagara Region has brought back a program helping families clear out unwanted Halloween candy through a week-long program, trading the sweets for opportunities to win gift cards and certificates.

The Niagara Falls Dental Clinic started its Candy Buy Back event before the COVID pandemic, giving five ballots to win local experiences for every pound of candy dropped off.

“It’s just an incentive to help clear the candy out of the house and a really good way for parents to introduce giving back in the community because we’re going to donate all of the candy to a local soup kitchen,” explained Kristy Siconolfi, the hygienist who runs the buyback program.

Story continues below advertisement

Running Nov. 1 through 8, the Dorchester Road facility’s program will provide gift certificates worth $50 up for grabs along with a $500 grand prize gift card for Great Wolf Lodge.

The giveaways coincide with a free dental screening for kids event on Nov. 4 that aims to increase parental education about the prevention of dental problems and reduce costly restorative treatment.

 

 

About 46% of Canadians said they would be opting out of giving candy on Halloween

A recent online Leger survey revealed 46 per cent of Canadians would opt out of giving Halloween candy this year.

Steve Mossop, a vice president with Leger, says the current economic situation and consumer confidence at some of the lowest levels seen in 13 years was one factor in that decision, according to the data.

Story continues below advertisement

“So people are feeling the pinch, even if it’s just the expenditure on Halloween,” Mossop said.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 20 and 22, doesn’t suggest people cut back on Halloween expenses, in general, but opted to hold the line on their spending.

Almost 71 per cent of Canadians said they would spend about the same amount of money as last year.

However, data showed participation levels are still strong with Canadians, with about 85 percent of parents saying they would take their kids trick or treating.

About a third of adults said they would take part in wearing costumes, buying candy and decorating.

“There’s about 40 per cent of households that are decorating. So it’s not a tradition that’s completely gone away,” suggested Mossop.

Story continues below advertisement

On average, the poll found, those who spend anything, shell out an average of $64.20 for costumes, candy, decorations and other expenses related to Halloween. For parents, the average is $115.80.

– With files from the Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Pilot rescued from alligator-infested Florida waters after sitting on wing for hours'
Pilot rescued from alligator-infested Florida waters after sitting on wing for hours
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices