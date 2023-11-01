Thieves invade jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall, walk off with merchandise

See more sharing options

Four people walked into a jewelry store in Kitchener on Monday afternoon and walked out with a bunch of merchandise, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the incident occurred at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall at around 2 p.m.

Police did not provide details or value of the merchandise

They said no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their robbery team at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.