Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm players score OHL monthly honours

Send this page to someone via email

The region’s two Ontario Hockey League teams are boasting three of the four top performers for the month of October.

The Ontario Hockey League named its Performers of the Month on Tuesday.

Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf received Player of the Month honours. The 18-year-old from Vaughan, who is a Seattle Kraken prospect, had 14 goals and nine assists in 13 games and a plus-minus rating of +10 for the Rangers.

Defenseman of the Month belonged to Rehkopf’s teammate, Vancouver prospect Hunter Brzustewicz. The 18-year-old from Washington, Mich., leads the league in scoring with five goals and 20 assists in 13 games with a plus-minus rating of +11.

Brayden Gillespie of the Guelph Storm is the league’s Goaltender of the Month. The 18-year-old Oakville native went 7-3-0-0 in 10 games in October. He leads the OHL in goals-against average at 2.02 to go with a .932 save percentage and one shutout.

Story continues below advertisement

Another goaltender got the Rookie of the Month honours. Carter George, 17, of the Owen Sound Attack was 5-2-1-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and one shutout.

The next game for the Storm is Wednesday night when they travel to Brantford to play the Bulldogs. Game time is 7 p.m. and you can catch the game on 1460 CJOY.

The Rangers are back on the ice Thursday night, also on the road, when they take on the Spitfires in Windsor.