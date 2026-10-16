Jackson-Davis has 23 points in Raptors loss

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DETROIT – Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 23 points — including 15 made free throws — but the Toronto Raptors still fell to the Detroit Pistons 129-125 on Friday in the final pre-season game for both teams.

Jackson-Davis also had three rebounds and a steal as Toronto (2-3) didn’t put any of its top rotation players in the game.

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Nimari Burnett had 17 points and five boards for the Raptors, while rookie Allen Gaves added nine points but pulled down eight rebounds.

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Cade Cunningham had 18 points and seven assists to lead Detroit (3-1) and Jalen Duren had 14 points and three rebounds.

Both of them played limited minutes as the Pistons had 18 different players enter the game.

Toronto hosts the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in their regular-season home opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.