Mammoth push past previous struggles vs. Oilers

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EDMONTON – The Utah Mammoth have not had much success against Edmonton in their brief existence.

But they changed that around on Thursday while further signifying they are a team to keep an eye on this season.

Clayton Keller scored a pair of goals as the Mammoth emerged with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored for the Mammoth (6-2-0) who have won three straight.

“Obviously, they’re an unbelievable team over there,” Cooley said. “Some of the best players in the world, and when we have a showing like that, playing committed hockey, we can beat anyone in this league.

“I think that’s the confidence we need and the confidence we’re going to have going into the rest of the season.”

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Edmonton came into the contest with a 5-0-1 record against the Mammoth and outscoring them 31-16. Edmonton was also 3-0-0 all-time at home against Utah, outscoring them 17-5.

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“I’m really proud of the way we defended, the way we played away from the puck,” said Utah head coach Andre Tourigny. “We were really structured, were physical and I think we made it hard, every inch on the ice, for the team on the other side. They played really well, as well. It was a hard-fought game.

“We liked how hard we were to play against and how hard we defend. I think we were competing with emotion, but we were under control. I’m extremely proud of the boys.”

Utah should be pleased that they matched the offer sheet tendered by the New Jersey Devils for Hayton in the off-season. Hayton scored his first of the season and extended his points streak to five games.

“It took a lot. I think we had a ton of focus,” Hayton said. “They’re a great team over there, they’ve had a great start to the season, so it was a big challenge for us and I thought we embraced it.”

Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who extended his points streak to seven games and now has 18 on the season, said there is a lot to like about the young Mammoth squad.

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“I thought they play very well,” he said. “They were solid and have as balanced as a lineup as you’re going to see throughout the league. They play four lines, are big, fast. There is a lot to like over there.”

Leon Draisaitl and Shakir Mukhamadullin replied for the Oilers (5-1-1) who saw a five-game winning streak halted. Edmonton was missing five starting forwards and a defenceman.

The two teams have a rematch on Saturday night in Utah.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.