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Sports

Raptors sign Canadian guard Jalen Celestine

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2026 11:26 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed Canadian guard Jalen Celestine, the NBA club announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-seven, 220-pound guard from Ajax, Ont., averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 23.8 minutes in 32 NCAA games (14 starts) at Cincinnati last season.

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He shot .424 from the field, including .405 from three-point range, and scored in double figures in 13 games.

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Celestine played at California (2020-24) and Baylor (2024-25) before joining the Bearcats.

Celestine appeared in two games with the Raptors at 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He came off the bench and scored nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range in Toronto’s 96-89 loss to Denver in a consolation game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.

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