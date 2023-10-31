Man critically hurt after stabbing inside food store in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed inside a food-retail store in the city’s east end early Tuesday.

Several calls were made to 911 shortly after 9 a.m. about the attack inside the business on Masson Street near Molson Street in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police say the victim stabbed in the upper body and his condition remains critical. Police say they awaiting an updated on the man’s health and his age wasn’t known.

Officers arrested a man at the scene. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have not confirmed a link, if any, between the two men.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area as an investigation gets underway.