Remote Ontario First Nation connected to power grid via Wataynikaneyap Power project

Send this page to someone via email

The Wunnumin Lake First Nation is the latest community to be connected to the power grid thanks to the Wataynikaneyap Power project.

The northern Ontario community connected to the provincial power grid on Sept. 21.

“This is a great achievement that will be felt in the community for generations to come,” Wunnumin Lake Chief Sam Mamakwa remarks.

“Now that our load capacity is no longer restricted from diesel generators, Wunnumin Lake has been able to connect our new John George Martin Memorial School, which has space for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 10. We have upgraded our teachers’ accommodations and built a new subdivision of 25+ housing units which are just waiting for final assessment procedures.”

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, operating the ‘line that brings light’, a $1.9 billion dollar infrastructure project.

Story continues below advertisement

The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line will ultimately connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity.

Many of these generators are at capacity and not able to connect to new infrastructure.

Wunnumin Lake is the seventh First Nation energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. Nine further First Nations are planned to be energized in 2023 to 2024.

Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power, says “This celebration is extra special to me. Thank you to Wunnumin Lake First Nation leaders and Elders, particularly Elder Rod Winnepetonga, for their constant advocacy and strong support. This project wouldn’t exist without the guidance and persistence from Wunnumin Lake First Nation.”

Wunnumin Lake First Nation is located about 575 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario and is accessible by ice roads in the winter season and plane year-round.

The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Wunnumin Lake community distribution system to the Ontario grid through a total of 604 km of line and five substations, originating from its Dinorwic Substation.

Wunnumin Lake will be served by Hydro One Remotes Communities Inc. for local distribution of electricity.

On October 30, Wunnumin Lake invited Wataynikaneyap Power, Opiikapawiin Services, government, and other stakeholders to celebrate this momentous occasion in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“Miigwech to our partners and contractors who brought the First Nations’ vision to fruition. We can accomplish great things when we work together,” says Eliezar Mckay, First Nation LP board chair.

Frank Mckay, board chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership, says, “We listened to what our People directed us to do — bring clean, reliable power to the north, with infrastructure majority-owned by the First Nations. Congratulations Wunnumin Lake, thank you to the leadership and community for your ongoing support and guidance!”

“Wataynikaneyap Power is the largest grid First Nations grid connection project in Canada. It will provide the community with clean and reliable electricity to power homes, schools, water treatment plants and critical infrastructure,” says Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.