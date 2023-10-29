Surrey, B.C., high school teacher nominated for $1m global prize

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey high school teacher is on her way to Paris after being short-listed for a top 10 global teacher prize.

Annie Ohana, an L.A. Matheson Secondary School social justice teacher and head of the Indigenous studies department, has been selected as a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize, awarded by the Varkey Foundation, which offers a grand prize of $1 million.

Ohana first made the top 50 list from more than 7,000 other nominees in September.

The award and prize are recognize an educator who has had an outstanding positive impact on their students and community.

Ohana has been at her school for 12 years and created the Mustang Justice Program, which is a student-led social justice initiative with Grade 8-12 students.

“It was absolutely overwhelming … just full of joy, but also shock to hear your name as a top candidate alongside other teachers who are amazing at what they do,” she said.

“It makes me very proud of my school and my community.”

The winning teacher will be announced at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s general conference in Paris on Nov. 8.

Also in the Surrey School District, a new record high has been set for for enrollment.

So far this year, more than 81,000 students have been welcomed into Surrey schools, with more than 45,000 of those going into elementary schools and 31,000 into high schools.

The school board has identified the rapidly developing Fleetwood area as a priority, as no new schools are planned at this time. The record growth means double-decker portables may become the new reality for Surrey students, according to the board.