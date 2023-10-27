Menu

Entertainment

No Santa Claus Parade in Vancouver, again, for fourth straight year

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 11:37 am
Vancouver Christmas parade cancelled for 2022
For the third year in a row, the Santa Clause Parade in Vancouver has been cancelled. However, this time it has nothing to do with the pandemic. Emily Lazatin reports – Nov 1, 2022
Vancouverites will not have a chance to attend the beloved Santa Claus Parade for the fourth straight year.

Organizers said it has been cancelled, again, due to no title sponsor.

A spokesperson for Pace Group Communications said it has been put on hiatus as funding for the event is scarce without a sponsor.

It is the second year in a row it has been scrapped because of the lack of sponsorship.

The parade was previously sponsored by Telus and Rogers.

The last time the parade was held in Vancouver was 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.

Back in 2019, the parade drew a crowd of more than 300,000 people along a 1.8-kilometre route through downtown Vancouver.

