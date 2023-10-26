Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver ex-cop convicted on sex charge accused of breaking release conditions

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 9:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Vancouver police detective back in court'
Former Vancouver police detective back in court
Disgraced former Vancouver police detective James Fisher was back before a judge, accused of having breached the conditions of his release. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Vancouver police detective and convicted sex offender was back in court on Thursday, facing allegations he breached conditions of his release.

Jim Fisher appeared at B.C. Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam on Thursday morning.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Fisher’s court appearance concerned allegations he “failed to comply with an order issued pursuant to section 490.012 by failing to report a secondary address.”

Click to play video: 'More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes'
More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes

It’s a section that refers to the “obligations of an accused to comply with the various conditions imposed pursuant to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, Fisher pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust and one count of sexual exploitation.

The decorated officer admitted to several incidents of kissing a teenaged girl and a 21-year-old woman, both victims of sex traffickers who had trusted the former police officer.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police officer facing sexual exploitation charges'
Vancouver Police officer facing sexual exploitation charges
Trending Now

At the time, Crown counsel argued that as a member of the Vancouver Police Department’s Counter Exploitation Unit, Fisher’s victims were the very people he was paid to protect. He was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

In court Thursday, Fisher’s lawyer argued they had just received disclosure of information in the case, and argued for it to be put over to another date. Fisher is now due back in court November 16.

After leaving the courthouse the former detective refused to comment.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices