Vancouver ex-cop convicted on sex charge accused of breaking release conditions

A former Vancouver police detective and convicted sex offender was back in court on Thursday, facing allegations he breached conditions of his release.

Jim Fisher appeared at B.C. Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam on Thursday morning.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Fisher’s court appearance concerned allegations he “failed to comply with an order issued pursuant to section 490.012 by failing to report a secondary address.”

It’s a section that refers to the “obligations of an accused to comply with the various conditions imposed pursuant to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.”

In 2018, Fisher pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust and one count of sexual exploitation.

The decorated officer admitted to several incidents of kissing a teenaged girl and a 21-year-old woman, both victims of sex traffickers who had trusted the former police officer.

At the time, Crown counsel argued that as a member of the Vancouver Police Department’s Counter Exploitation Unit, Fisher’s victims were the very people he was paid to protect. He was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

In court Thursday, Fisher’s lawyer argued they had just received disclosure of information in the case, and argued for it to be put over to another date. Fisher is now due back in court November 16.

After leaving the courthouse the former detective refused to comment.