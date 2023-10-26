Peachland work trucks hit with gunfire

Five commercial trucks in Peachland were damaged last week by gunfire and RCMP are asking the public for help to identify who caused the damage and for what reason.
“These types of crimes are of great concern to the RCMP and our community,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, in a plea for tips.
On Oct. 17, five commercial trucks parked in the 4900 block of Trepanier Road sustained damage. RCMP said that the vehicles shot were one tractor-truck and four dump trucks.
Surveillance footage was obtained, but the identification of the suspects has yet to be confirmed.
Anyone with information can contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250- 768-2880, referencing file number 2023-62084. Anonymous tips can be left with Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.
