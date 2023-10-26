Menu

Crime

Peachland work trucks hit with gunfire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 3:36 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Three people, including an infant, have died in a highway collision between an SUV and a car in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County. RCMP say an SUV carrying four people and a car carrying two people collided on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence Saturday evening around 10 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Three people, including an infant, have died in a highway collision between an SUV and a car in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County. RCMP say an SUV carrying four people and a car carrying two people collided on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence Saturday evening around 10 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Five commercial trucks in Peachland were damaged last week by gunfire and RCMP are asking the public for help to identify who caused the damage and for what reason.

“These types of crimes are of great concern to the RCMP and our community,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, in a plea for tips.

On Oct. 17, five commercial trucks parked in the 4900 block of Trepanier Road sustained damage. RCMP said that the vehicles shot were one tractor-truck and four dump trucks.

Surveillance footage was obtained, but the identification of the suspects has yet to be confirmed.

Anyone with information can contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250- 768-2880, referencing file number 2023-62084. Anonymous tips can be left with Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.

