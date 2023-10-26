Calgary bar manager charged with sexual assault involving employee: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old bar manager who allegedly sexually assaulted of one his employees last December has been charged by Calgary police.

The incident happened on the evening of Dec. 27, 2022.

An employee of a restaurant and bar in the 1100 block of 17 Avenue S.W., went out with her manager to another location downtown. Later that night, police said the woman was taken to a home downtown where she reportedly lost consciousness, and investigators believe she was subjected to unwanted, non-consensual sexual acts.

“I want to thank the victim for coming forward to police. We know how difficult this can be, and the level of trauma that is associated with such offences,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigations unit.

“Sexual contact with a person is never acceptable without clear, voluntary and specific consent. It requires a conscious, operating mind, capable of granting, revoking or withholding consent.”

Story continues below advertisement

Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, from Calgary, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. His next court date is slated for Dec. 5.