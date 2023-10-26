Employee working at Toronto health clinic charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an employee working at a health clinic in the city’s north end has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said on Oct 20, at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the clinic in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Investigators allege the victim was volunteering at a health clinic and was being helped by the employee with exercises.

The employee then allegedly assaulted the victim.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault. Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them.