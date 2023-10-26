Menu

Crime

Employee working at Toronto health clinic charged with sexual assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 9:40 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say an employee working at a health clinic in the city’s north end has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said on Oct 20, at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the clinic in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Investigators allege the victim was volunteering at a health clinic and was being helped by the employee with exercises.

The employee then allegedly assaulted the victim.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault. Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them.

