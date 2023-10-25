Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

High-risk arrest leads Didsbury RCMP to hold and secure schools

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 3:39 pm
Items seized during an arrest in Didsbury, Alta., on Oct. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Items seized during an arrest in Didsbury, Alta., on Oct. 24, 2023. handout / Alberta RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A high-risk arrest in a southern Alberta town led police to initiate a brief hold and secure at all schools in the town just before school let out.

On Thursday, members of the RCMP’s southern Alberta district crime reduction unit located a stolen vehicle in Didsbury, Alta. Police believed the vehicle was occupied by a known previous offender and was seen circling downtown Didsbury.

The crime reduction unit received assistance from the RCMP’s emergency response team, local RCMP, RCMP air and police dog services to assist with the arrest.

At around 3 p.m., Didsbury RCMP initiated a hold and secure at all schools in the town as a precaution to make sure no students would be in the area at the time of the arest.

At 3:20 p.m., police stopped the vehicle and took one suspect into custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said inside the vehicle the suspect had a modified prohibited firearm and ammunition, bear spray, a knife and an airsoft handgun.

Jamie McConnell, 21, of Edmonton, was charged with firearms-, weapons-, motor vehicle- and stolen property-related charges.

Police said McConnell was bound by a firearms prohibition order at the time of his arrest.

McConnell was held for a judicial interim release hearing and remanded into custody. He is due to appear in a Didsbury court on Oct. 30.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices