Quebec food banks watch demand soar in 2023, described as a ‘sad record’

Food banks across Quebec are sounding the alarm over a “historic situation” as the number of people receiving help soared by 30 per cent in just a year.

The Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ) released its latest report Wednesday, saying hunger across the province has set a “sad record” in 2023. Not only is the need for their goods on the uptick, but organizations are seeing a higher number of employed Quebecers struggle amid the rising costs of living.

The findings show that 872,000 people benefit from food aid each month — a staggering 30 per cent rise from 2022 and up 73 per cent from 2019. There are 2.6 million requests for food assistance on a monthly basis in Quebec.

“Our network is dealing with unprecedented demand,” FBQ executive director Martin Munger said in a statement. “Food insecurity is at an all-time high, while the worrying economic context suggests even more difficult days ahead.”

In fact, food assistance services have skyrocketed over the past four years. Provincial organizations dole out nearly 682,000 food baskets each month — a 98 per cent jump from 345,000 per month in 2019.

The portrait of Quebec residents needing food assistance is also changing, as inflation puts the squeeze on households. The FBQ reports that the number of employed people using food baskets rose by 102 per cent from 2019.

The report also found 37 per cent of applicants for food assistance are adults who live alone. Meanwhile, families with children make up 45 per cent of the ask across the province. Of them, single-parent households account for 19 per cent and 26 per cent of them being two-parent households.

The strain on wallets and higher demand for their goods also means the very organizations devoted to ending hunger are struggling to keep up. The FBQ says it needs “urgent financial assistance” to meet rising needs.

The report says 71 per cent of food banks in Quebec reported a shortfall of food from their usual supply sources, while 55 per cent of them had to dole out cash to buy food products.

The fight against hunger needs public policies to be implemented as more individuals turn to local aid groups for help, according to Munger. The FBQ is not only asking governments to step in, but also other organizations and people to help food banks meet high demand.

“We need your help to meet urgent needs,” Munger said.