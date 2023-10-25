Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Fa-la-la-la-love! 44 new Hallmark Christmas movies are coming this holiday

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 3:08 pm
Rejoice, 'Party of Five' fans! Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf will reunite for 'A Merry Scottish Christmas.' View image in full screen
Rejoice, 'Party of Five' fans! Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf will reunite for 'A Merry Scottish Christmas.' . W Network / Corus Entertainment
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Each year it feels like the holidays creep up a bit earlier — and if you’re a die-hard fan of romantic holiday movies, you won’t be mad to hear that Christmas is coming early this year!

The Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on W Network isn’t waiting to get that pesky Halloween out of the way; the channel’s impressive slate of 44 holiday movie premieres has already kicked off and the sleigh ride of festive films will really get underway the day after Halloween.

Starting Nov. 1, W Network will host premieres every Wednesday through Sunday.

And even if you’re not subscribed to the station, you’re in luck — W Network will be available on national free preview for the entire month of November, meaning you can binge-watch to your holiday-loving heart’s content.

There are so many movies to keep track of this year, in fact, that the folks at W Network were kind enough to create a handy holiday movie checklist that you can print off or screengrab. Maybe you want to forward it to your friends and have a friendly competition to crown the the biggest holiday movie fan?

Story continues below advertisement
A checklist of all the Hallmark movies playing on W Network in 2023. View image in full screen
W Network / Corus Entertainment

Among the highlights of this year’s lineup are not one, but two (!) movies starring fan favourite Lacey Chabert, who headlines both A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly — Lit Up. (Fun fact: Fans of Party of Five will be thrilled to see Chabert reunite with her former castmate Scott Wolf for A Merry Scottish Christmas.)

More on Entertainment

Teri Hatcher will also star in two films of her own, Christmas at the Chalet and How to Fall in Love by Christmas.

Other familiar faces to appear during the Countdown to Christmas include Phylicia Rashad, Brennan Elliott, Bethany Joy Lenz, Johnathan Bennett, Katherine Barrell, Nikki DeLoach and so many more.

And, as a bonus, fans can tune into W Network’s Movie Date companion content, featuring HGTV Canada’s Sarah Keenleyside, media personality Brittnee Blair and Food Network Canada’s Noah Cappe, who together will offer up festive segments offering creative design, dining and lifestyle tips and ideas for the holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

Featuring titles from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime and UPTV, W Network’s holiday schedule features an incredible 30 Canadian productions.

Check out the full lineup, starting Nov. 1. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, unless otherwise noted:

Wed., Nov. 1: Christmas at the Chalet
Starring Teri Hatcher, William deVry

Thurs., Nov. 2: My Christmas Guide
Starring Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Fri., Nov. 3: Flipping for Christmas
Starring Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Sat., Nov. 4: Never Been Chris’d
Starring Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, and Tyler Hynes star in 'Never Been Chris'd' - the story of two high school best friends who reconnect with an old crush, forming a complex love triangle. View image in full screen
Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, and Tyler Hynes star in ‘Never Been Chris’d’ — the story of two high school best friends who reconnect with an old crush, forming a complex love triangle. W Network / Corus Entertainment

Sun., Nov.5: The Santa Summit
Starring Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Wed., Nov. 8: Merry Mystery Christmas
Starring Brittany Bristow, Olivier Renaud, Eliza King, Justin Nurse

Story continues below advertisement

Thurs., Nov. 9: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane
Starring Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Fri., Nov. 10: Everything Christmas
Starring Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Sat., Nov. 11: Christmas Island
Starring Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Sun., Nov. 12: A Heidelberg Holiday
Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Wed., Nov. 15: Home for Christmas
Starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner

Thurs., Nov. 16: A World Record Christmas
Starring Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Fri., Nov. 17: Navigating Christmas
Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Sat., Nov. 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas
Starring Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf star in 'A Merry Scottish Christmas' - the story of two estranged siblings who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother, only for a big family secret to be revealed. View image in full screen
Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf star in ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ — the story of two estranged siblings who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother, only for a big family secret to be revealed. W Network / Corus Entertainment

Sun., Nov. 19: Holiday Hotline
Starring Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Story continues below advertisement

Wed., Nov. 22: A Season for Family
Starring Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Trending Now

Thurs., Nov. 23: How To Fall in Love By Christmas
Starring Teri Hatcher, Dan Payne

Fri., Nov. 24: Holiday Road
Starring Sara Canning, Warren Christie

Sat., Nov. 25: Christmas in Notting Hill (**Airs at 6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Sat., Nov. 25: Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Sun., Nov. 26: Our Christmas Mural (**Airs at 6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Sun., Nov. 26: A Biltmore Christmas
Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha

Wed., Nov. 29: Laughing All The Way
Starring Paniz Zade, Jake Epstein, Ish Morris, Mary Walsh

Thurs., Nov. 30: Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas
Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Fri., Dec. 1: My Norwegian Holiday
Starring Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Sat., Dec. 2: Letters to Santa
Starring Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

Katie Leclerc and Rafael de la Fuente star in 'Letters to Santa' - the story of young siblings who receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes. Their wish is for their separated parents to reunite. View image in full screen
Katie Leclerc and Rafael de la Fuente star in ‘Letters to Santa’ — the story of young siblings who receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes. Their wish is for their separated parents to reunite.

Sun., Dec. 3: Christmas with a Kiss
Starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

Story continues below advertisement

Wed., Dec. 6: Mistletoe Connection
Starring Jessica Sipos, Markian Tarasiuk, Kurt Oslund

Thurs., Dec. 7: To All a Good Night
Starring Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Fri., Dec. 8: Magic in Mistletoe
Starring Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Sat., Dec. 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane
Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Sun., Dec. 10: Round and Round
Starring Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Thurs., Dec. 14: Heaven Down Here
Starring Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Fri., Dec. 15: The Secret Gifts of Christmas
Starring Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Sat., Dec. 16: Sealed with a List
Starring Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Sun., Dec. 17: Friends & Family Christmas
Starring Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Thurs., Dec. 21: Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
Starring Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

Sat., Dec. 23: Dial S For Santa
Starring Sarah Dugdale, Lynda Boyd, Christie Laing

Click to play video: 'Cheryl Hickey reflects on her festive film favourites'
Cheryl Hickey reflects on her festive film favourites
Story continues below advertisement

W Network and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices