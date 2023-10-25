Fa-la-la-la-love! 44 new Hallmark Christmas movies are coming this holiday

Each year it feels like the holidays creep up a bit earlier — and if you’re a die-hard fan of romantic holiday movies, you won’t be mad to hear that Christmas is coming early this year!
The Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on W Network isn’t waiting to get that pesky Halloween out of the way; the channel’s impressive slate of 44 holiday movie premieres has already kicked off and the sleigh ride of festive films will really get underway the day after Halloween.
Starting Nov. 1, W Network will host premieres every Wednesday through Sunday.
And even if you’re not subscribed to the station, you’re in luck — W Network will be available on national free preview for the entire month of November, meaning you can binge-watch to your holiday-loving heart’s content.
There are so many movies to keep track of this year, in fact, that the folks at W Network were kind enough to create a handy holiday movie checklist that you can print off or screengrab. Maybe you want to forward it to your friends and have a friendly competition to crown the the biggest holiday movie fan?
Among the highlights of this year’s lineup are not one, but two (!) movies starring fan favourite Lacey Chabert, who headlines both A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly — Lit Up. (Fun fact: Fans of Party of Five will be thrilled to see Chabert reunite with her former castmate Scott Wolf for A Merry Scottish Christmas.)
Teri Hatcher will also star in two films of her own, Christmas at the Chalet and How to Fall in Love by Christmas.
Other familiar faces to appear during the Countdown to Christmas include Phylicia Rashad, Brennan Elliott, Bethany Joy Lenz, Johnathan Bennett, Katherine Barrell, Nikki DeLoach and so many more.
And, as a bonus, fans can tune into W Network’s Movie Date companion content, featuring HGTV Canada’s Sarah Keenleyside, media personality Brittnee Blair and Food Network Canada’s Noah Cappe, who together will offer up festive segments offering creative design, dining and lifestyle tips and ideas for the holiday season.
Featuring titles from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime and UPTV, W Network’s holiday schedule features an incredible 30 Canadian productions.
Check out the full lineup, starting Nov. 1. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, unless otherwise noted:
Wed., Nov. 1: Christmas at the Chalet
Starring Teri Hatcher, William deVry
Thurs., Nov. 2: My Christmas Guide
Starring Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl
Fri., Nov. 3: Flipping for Christmas
Starring Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner
Sat., Nov. 4: Never Been Chris’d
Starring Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes
Sun., Nov.5: The Santa Summit
Starring Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth
Wed., Nov. 8: Merry Mystery Christmas
Starring Brittany Bristow, Olivier Renaud, Eliza King, Justin Nurse
Thurs., Nov. 9: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane
Starring Erica Cerra, Victor Webster
Fri., Nov. 10: Everything Christmas
Starring Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells
Sat., Nov. 11: Christmas Island
Starring Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker
Sun., Nov. 12: A Heidelberg Holiday
Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier
Wed., Nov. 15: Home for Christmas
Starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner
Thurs., Nov. 16: A World Record Christmas
Starring Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman
Fri., Nov. 17: Navigating Christmas
Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar
Sat., Nov. 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas
Starring Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf
Sun., Nov. 19: Holiday Hotline
Starring Emily Tennant, Niall Matter
Wed., Nov. 22: A Season for Family
Starring Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman
Thurs., Nov. 23: How To Fall in Love By Christmas
Starring Teri Hatcher, Dan Payne
Fri., Nov. 24: Holiday Road
Starring Sara Canning, Warren Christie
Sat., Nov. 25: Christmas in Notting Hill (**Airs at 6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring Sarah Ramos, William Moseley
Sat., Nov. 25: Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen
Sun., Nov. 26: Our Christmas Mural (**Airs at 6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte
Sun., Nov. 26: A Biltmore Christmas
Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha
Wed., Nov. 29: Laughing All The Way
Starring Paniz Zade, Jake Epstein, Ish Morris, Mary Walsh
Thurs., Nov. 30: Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas
Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer
Fri., Dec. 1: My Norwegian Holiday
Starring Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn
Sat., Dec. 2: Letters to Santa
Starring Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente
Sun., Dec. 3: Christmas with a Kiss
Starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica
Wed., Dec. 6: Mistletoe Connection
Starring Jessica Sipos, Markian Tarasiuk, Kurt Oslund
Thurs., Dec. 7: To All a Good Night
Starring Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé
Fri., Dec. 8: Magic in Mistletoe
Starring Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell
Sat., Dec. 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane
Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III
Sun., Dec. 10: Round and Round
Starring Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman
Thurs., Dec. 14: Heaven Down Here
Starring Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad
Fri., Dec. 15: The Secret Gifts of Christmas
Starring Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell
Sat., Dec. 16: Sealed with a List
Starring Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick
Sun., Dec. 17: Friends & Family Christmas
Starring Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert
Thurs., Dec. 21: Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
Starring Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres
Sat., Dec. 23: Dial S For Santa
Starring Sarah Dugdale, Lynda Boyd, Christie Laing
—
