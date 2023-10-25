Fa-la-la-la-love! 44 new Hallmark Christmas movies are coming this holiday

Send this page to someone via email

Each year it feels like the holidays creep up a bit earlier — and if you’re a die-hard fan of romantic holiday movies, you won’t be mad to hear that Christmas is coming early this year!

The Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on W Network isn’t waiting to get that pesky Halloween out of the way; the channel’s impressive slate of 44 holiday movie premieres has already kicked off and the sleigh ride of festive films will really get underway the day after Halloween.

Starting Nov. 1, W Network will host premieres every Wednesday through Sunday.

And even if you’re not subscribed to the station, you’re in luck — W Network will be available on national free preview for the entire month of November, meaning you can binge-watch to your holiday-loving heart’s content.

There are so many movies to keep track of this year, in fact, that the folks at W Network were kind enough to create a handy holiday movie checklist that you can print off or screengrab. Maybe you want to forward it to your friends and have a friendly competition to crown the the biggest holiday movie fan?

View image in full screen W Network / Corus Entertainment

Among the highlights of this year’s lineup are not one, but two (!) movies starring fan favourite Lacey Chabert, who headlines both A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly — Lit Up. (Fun fact: Fans of Party of Five will be thrilled to see Chabert reunite with her former castmate Scott Wolf for A Merry Scottish Christmas.)

Teri Hatcher will also star in two films of her own, Christmas at the Chalet and How to Fall in Love by Christmas.

Other familiar faces to appear during the Countdown to Christmas include Phylicia Rashad, Brennan Elliott, Bethany Joy Lenz, Johnathan Bennett, Katherine Barrell, Nikki DeLoach and so many more.

And, as a bonus, fans can tune into W Network’s Movie Date companion content, featuring HGTV Canada’s Sarah Keenleyside, media personality Brittnee Blair and Food Network Canada’s Noah Cappe, who together will offer up festive segments offering creative design, dining and lifestyle tips and ideas for the holiday season.

Featuring titles from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime and UPTV, W Network’s holiday schedule features an incredible 30 Canadian productions.

Check out the full lineup, starting Nov. 1. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, unless otherwise noted:

Wed., Nov. 1: Christmas at the Chalet

Starring Teri Hatcher, William deVry

Thurs., Nov. 2: My Christmas Guide

Starring Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Fri., Nov. 3: Flipping for Christmas

Starring Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Sat., Nov. 4: Never Been Chris’d

Starring Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

View image in full screen Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, and Tyler Hynes star in ‘Never Been Chris’d’ — the story of two high school best friends who reconnect with an old crush, forming a complex love triangle. W Network / Corus Entertainment

Sun., Nov.5: The Santa Summit

Starring Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Wed., Nov. 8: Merry Mystery Christmas

Starring Brittany Bristow, Olivier Renaud, Eliza King, Justin Nurse

Thurs., Nov. 9: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Starring Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Fri., Nov. 10: Everything Christmas

Starring Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Sat., Nov. 11: Christmas Island

Starring Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Sun., Nov. 12: A Heidelberg Holiday

Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Wed., Nov. 15: Home for Christmas

Starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner

Thurs., Nov. 16: A World Record Christmas

Starring Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Fri., Nov. 17: Navigating Christmas

Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Sat., Nov. 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas

Starring Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

View image in full screen Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf star in ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ — the story of two estranged siblings who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother, only for a big family secret to be revealed. W Network / Corus Entertainment

Sun., Nov. 19: Holiday Hotline

Starring Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Wed., Nov. 22: A Season for Family

Starring Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Thurs., Nov. 23: How To Fall in Love By Christmas

Starring Teri Hatcher, Dan Payne

Fri., Nov. 24: Holiday Road

Starring Sara Canning, Warren Christie

Sat., Nov. 25: Christmas in Notting Hill (**Airs at 6 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Sat., Nov. 25: Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Sun., Nov. 26: Our Christmas Mural (**Airs at 6 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Sun., Nov. 26: A Biltmore Christmas

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha

Wed., Nov. 29: Laughing All The Way

Starring Paniz Zade, Jake Epstein, Ish Morris, Mary Walsh

Thurs., Nov. 30: Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Fri., Dec. 1: My Norwegian Holiday

Starring Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Sat., Dec. 2: Letters to Santa

Starring Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

View image in full screen Katie Leclerc and Rafael de la Fuente star in ‘Letters to Santa’ — the story of young siblings who receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes. Their wish is for their separated parents to reunite.

Sun., Dec. 3: Christmas with a Kiss

Starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

Wed., Dec. 6: Mistletoe Connection

Starring Jessica Sipos, Markian Tarasiuk, Kurt Oslund

Thurs., Dec. 7: To All a Good Night

Starring Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Fri., Dec. 8: Magic in Mistletoe

Starring Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Sat., Dec. 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane

Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Sun., Dec. 10: Round and Round

Starring Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Thurs., Dec. 14: Heaven Down Here

Starring Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Fri., Dec. 15: The Secret Gifts of Christmas

Starring Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Sat., Dec. 16: Sealed with a List

Starring Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Sun., Dec. 17: Friends & Family Christmas

Starring Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Thurs., Dec. 21: Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Starring Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

Sat., Dec. 23: Dial S For Santa

Starring Sarah Dugdale, Lynda Boyd, Christie Laing

