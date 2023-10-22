Snow could hit some B.C. Interior mountain passes Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Some mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior may see snowfall on Monday, after a special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Sunday morning.

“A slow-moving arctic front will bring the first snow of the season to the Columbia and Kootenay region,” said Environment Canada.

Roughly five to 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate on the Trans-Canada Highway, including Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, between Monday Morning and Tuesday afternoon.

Five centimetres or less is also forecasted to fall in Golden, Revelstoke, Tsar Creek, and the East Kootenay North area including Invermere.

“In Revelstoke, Golden, and Tsar Creek showers will be mixed with flurries on Monday and transition to periods of snow Monday night,” said Environment Canada.

“For Rogers Pass and Yoho Park – Kootenay Park, periods of snow will begin on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday. For East Kootenay and Elk Valley, snow will begin Monday evening and persist until late Tuesday afternoon.”

The weather agency is reminding drivers to be prepared by adjusting speeds to the changing road conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” said Environment Canada.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

As of Oct. 1, winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. Highways. Those caught without may face a fine of up to $121, and could even be towed.