Fire at southwest Calgary highrise

A fire occurred at a highrise apartment building on Elbow Drive Saturday night.

At around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a person heard a smoke alarm coming from a neighbouring apartment and saw black smoke coming from under the door and called 911.

Calgary fire said crews made their way to the floor and entered the apartment where the fire started and began fighting the fire and searching the apartment.

A second alarm was called for more resources due to the size of the structure and the number of occupants.

Fire crews evacuated other residents and searched nearby apartments for people.

Calgary fire said upon searching nearby suites, a second fire was found, which they said looked to be caused by food left on the stove from a resident who had evacuated due to the first fire. This fire was quickly put out and smoke was ventilated out of the apartment.

Once the fire was out fire crews ventilated the floor and suites to ensure air quality was safe for residents to return.

All residents were able to go back to their suites except for the source suite, leaving one person displaced, Calgary fire said.

One firefighter was injured but was treated and released at the scene.

Calgary fire is investigating the origin and cause of the blaze.