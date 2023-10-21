Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested, charged in 100 Mile House 2021 homicide

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 2:11 pm
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a 2021 homicide in 100 Mile House. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a 2021 homicide in 100 Mile House. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested and charged related to a homicide two years ago in 100 Mile House, B.C.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Mounties responded to a report of gunshots in the industrial area of the community. When police arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died as a result of their injuries.

Click to play video: 'Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police'
Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police
Trending Now

On Thursday, the BC Prosecution Service approved a first-degree murder charge against James Eugene Perkins. He was arrested without incident on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The North District RCMP Major Crime Unit, 100 Mile House RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit investigators worked diligently in gathering all evidence and obtaining charge approval in this matter,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

As the matter is now before the courts, RCMP say no further comments will be made.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices