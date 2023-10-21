Suspect arrested, charged in 100 Mile House 2021 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged related to a homicide two years ago in 100 Mile House, B.C.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Mounties responded to a report of gunshots in the industrial area of the community. When police arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died as a result of their injuries.

On Thursday, the BC Prosecution Service approved a first-degree murder charge against James Eugene Perkins. He was arrested without incident on Friday.

“The North District RCMP Major Crime Unit, 100 Mile House RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit investigators worked diligently in gathering all evidence and obtaining charge approval in this matter,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

As the matter is now before the courts, RCMP say no further comments will be made.