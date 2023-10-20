Shaping Saskatchewan: Bob Behari

He came to Saskatchewan with little more than the clothes on his back and started his own business in his basement in the 1980s. Today, Bob Behari leads a sustainable cleaning technology company that has grown into a multi-million-dollar operation, shipping product to countries around the world.

“I had absolutely no idea that the business would grow to this level. But still, when I consider where I am, I think it’s not even one per cent of where I am right now. It’s going to keep growing,” said Behari, president and CEO with Enviroway.

As he develops his business, Behari continues to grow the Enviroway team of more than 300 employees. He credits that team for helping build the company into what it is today.

“Your biggest asset is your employees. Learning to manage your employees is the big thing for me. Because we are all different. Everybody is different. How you interact with each of them and how you bring them on board, that was challenging,” Behari said.

But he said he thinks they are succeeding.

“A great team and great people work for Enviroway. Success is not because of me. It’s because of the people.”