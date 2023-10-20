SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Bob Behari

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 7:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Bob Behari'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Bob Behari
Behari came to Saskatchewan with little more than the clothes on his back and started his own business in his basement in the 1980s.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

He came to Saskatchewan with little more than the clothes on his back and started his own business in his basement in the 1980s. Today, Bob Behari leads a sustainable cleaning technology company that has grown into a multi-million-dollar operation, shipping product to countries around the world.

“I had absolutely no idea that the business would grow to this level. But still, when I consider where I am, I think it’s not even one per cent of where I am right now. It’s going to keep growing,” said Behari, president and CEO with Enviroway.

Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Adam Hicks'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Adam Hicks
Trending Now

As he develops his business, Behari continues to grow the Enviroway team of more than 300 employees. He credits that team for helping build the company into what it is today.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your biggest asset is your employees. Learning to manage your employees is the big thing for me. Because we are all different. Everybody is different. How you interact with each of them and how you bring them on board, that was challenging,” Behari said.

But he said he thinks they are succeeding.

“A great team and great people work for Enviroway. Success is not because of me. It’s because of the people.”

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices