Shaping Saskatchewan: Jordy Ironstar

Striving for inclusion and growth is one of the many goals of Jordy Ironstar.

For the last seven years, Ironstar’s work has focused on education and advocacy for Indigenous kinship and 2SLGBTQIA+ at a grassroots level.

Ironstar is also part of many organizations and roles locally, provincially and nationally, including serving as the national facilitator for 2 Spirits in Motion Society (2SiMS) and as part of the 2 Spirit Alliance of Saskatchewan (2SAS). Through partnerships, 2 Spirit Alliance of Saskatchewan strives to shape a province where two-spirit identities are recognized, respected and celebrated. Ironstar is also on the City of Saskatoon’s Indigenous Technical Advisory Group.

“How do we engage those people who are not living in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and how do we create those spaces for people who feel like they’re in isolation a bit?” Ironstar said. “And I think a part of that is really starting to highlight the importance of being able to see ourselves reflected out there and to be able to see representation, but more importantly positive representation.”

Ironstar is a Saskatchewan representative on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) 2SLGBTQIA+ National Action Committee along with members across Canada. The National Action Committee helps facilitate conversations with different federal and provincial bodies to see how they are ensuring two-spirit people are included in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission 94 Calls to Action.