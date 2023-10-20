Talus Dome repairs complete but Edmonton Arts Council mum on cost

A polarizing art piece in Edmonton has been restored more than six months after it was damaged.
On April 10, a 26-year-old man climbed onto the Talus Dome, fell inside the structure and got stuck.Fire crews were called out to Whitemud Drive by the Quesnell Bridge and removed one of the silver balls to get the man out. He was later charged with mischief.
In August, the Edmonton Arts Council said there were some delays with the insurance and hiring a local contractor to do the repairs.
On Friday, the council confirmed the dome was fixed but it wouldn’t say how much it cost, only that it was covered by insurance.
