Talus Dome repairs complete but Edmonton Arts Council mum on cost

A polarizing art piece in Edmonton has been restored more than six months after it was damaged.

On April 10, a 26-year-old man climbed onto the Talus Dome, fell inside the structure and got stuck.

In August, the Edmonton Arts Council said there were some delays with the insurance and hiring a local contractor to do the repairs.

On Friday, the council confirmed the dome was fixed but it wouldn’t say how much it cost, only that it was covered by insurance.