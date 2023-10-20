Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Talus Dome repairs complete but Edmonton Arts Council mum on cost

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Talus Dome repaired 6 months after man fell inside it'
Talus Dome repaired 6 months after man fell inside it
Months after it was damaged by a man climbing on it and subsequently falling inside, Edmonton's Talus Dome artwork has been repaired. Sarah Ryan reports.
A polarizing art piece in Edmonton has been restored more than six months after it was damaged.

On April 10, a 26-year-old man climbed onto the Talus Dome, fell inside the structure and got stuck.

Fire crews were called out to Whitemud Drive by the Quesnell Bridge and removed one of the silver balls to get the man out. He was later charged with mischief.
Click to play video: 'Man traps himself inside Edmonton’s infamous Talus Dome artwork'
Man traps himself inside Edmonton’s infamous Talus Dome artwork

In August, the Edmonton Arts Council said there were some delays with the insurance and hiring a local contractor to do the repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the council confirmed the dome was fixed but it wouldn’t say how much it cost, only that it was covered by insurance.

Click to play video: 'Man traps himself inside the Talus Dome'
Man traps himself inside the Talus Dome
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

