N.S. health administrative workers vote 77 per cent in favour of new contract

Thousands of health administrative professionals in Nova Scotia have voted to accept a tentative agreement that includes cumulative wage increases totaling between 15.15 to 22.75 per cent over five years.

More than 5,000 workers represented by three unions had been without a new contract since Oct. 31, 2020. In June, they overwhelmingly rejected a tentative deal negotiated with the provincial government.

A news release from Nova Scotia Government Employees Union (NSGEU) said members ratified the contract by 77 per cent.

The contract includes pattern economic adjustments totaling 6.5 per cent over the first three years of the agreement, which is Nov. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31 of this year.

As well, other new economic adjustments and increased shift and weekend premiums apply.

The union has previously said workers wanted a wage increase that kept up with inflation.

NSGEU president Sandra Mullen had noted that some employees were making as little as $18 per hour and were taking on second jobs to make ends meet. NSGEU represents 3 ,800 of the administration workers, while the others are covered by CUPE and Unifor.

The employees work in the province’s hospitals and community care settings, and have responsibilities that include scheduling appointments and keeping records.

“We are pleased to have concluded this lengthy round of bargaining and to have achieved a much-improved collective agreement for the Health Administrative Professionals,” said NSGEU.

“It is important to note, however, that even with the significant financial gains achieved here, there are members of this bargaining unit who will still be earning less than what is considered to be a living wage, and we will be looking to rectify that during the next round of bargaining.”

— with files from Global News’ Skye Bryden-Blom and The Canadian Press