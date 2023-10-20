Man charged in sexual assault at Richmond Shopping Centre in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after the sexual assault of a woman on Sept. 21 around 12:30 p.m. in the community of Glenbrook, said Calgary police.

The victim was exiting a store at the Richmond Shopping Centre when an unknown man approached her and requested a photo, police said.

Police said the woman agreed to the photo but the man then touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

The victim was able to flee to a nearby store and request assistance.

Police said after a tip from Crime Stoppers and a call to the police non-emergency line they were able to identify the suspect and charge him.

Sandeep Kataria, 37, is charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Advertisement