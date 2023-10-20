Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in sexual assault at Richmond Shopping Centre in southwest Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 11:10 am
A man has been charged after the sexual assault of a woman on Sept. 21 around 12:30 p.m. in the community of Glenbrook, said Calgary police. View image in full screen
A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted on Sept. 21 in the community of Glenbrook, said Calgary police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged after the sexual assault of a woman on Sept. 21 around 12:30 p.m. in the community of Glenbrook, said Calgary police.

The victim was exiting a store at the Richmond Shopping Centre when an unknown man approached her and requested a photo, police said.

Police said the woman agreed to the photo but the man then touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

The victim was able to flee to a nearby store and request assistance.

Police said after a tip from Crime Stoppers and a call to the police non-emergency line they were able to identify the suspect and charge him.

Sandeep Kataria, 37, is charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices