Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Flames draft pick Topi Ronni accused of rape in Finland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 5:25 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Flames draft pick Topi Ronni is under investigation in his native Finland after being accused of rape.

Ronni’s Finnish Elite League team Tappara Tampere said on its website that Ronni informed the club of the investigation and stepped away from team activities.

The alleged incident occurred two years ago, when Ronni was a minor.

Ronni, 19, said in a statement on the team website that he received a court summons regarding the allegation on Thursday. The allegations have not been proven.

The Flames said in a statement that they became aware of a legal issue involving Ronni after they selected him in the second round, 59rh overall, at the 2022 NHL draft.

Trending Now

The NHL club said it will “let the legal process follow its due course” and will not comment further.

Story continues below advertisement

Ronni, a centre, has a goal and an assist in 12 games with Tampere this season.

He appeared in five games for Finland at the 2023 world junior championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices