Sports

Kirby Dach out for the season because of right knee injury, Habs say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 18, 2023 9:18 am
Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the rest of the season because of a right knee injury that will require surgery, the team said Tuesday.

Dach’s ACL and MCL were both torn when he was checked into the Chicago bench by defenseman Jarred Tinordi during the first period of Montreal’s home opener Saturday night.

Dach had two assists in two games this season, slotting in as Montreal’s second-line center behind Nick Suzuki. He had 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens after a trade with Chicago.

The 22-year-old forward missed 24 games late last season because of a lower-body injury, followed by an upper-body injury. In the 2020-21 season, while playing with the Blackhawks, he was limited to 18 games because of a wrist injury.

