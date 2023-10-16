Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out long term with ‘significant’ injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 12:26 pm
Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has sustained a “significant injury” and will be out for an extended period of time, the team announced Monday.

Dach was checked into the Blackhawks’ bench by defenceman Jarred Tinordi in the first period of Montreal’s home opener against Chicago on Saturday.

He headed to the locker room shortly afterward and did not return to the game due to a lower-body injury.

A spokesperson for the Canadiens did not provide more details on the injury, but confirmed that it was significant and that Dach will be out long term.

The team will continue to evaluate his health and is expected to provide more information in the coming days.

Dach has two assists in two games this season. He recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens.

Montreal hosts the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

