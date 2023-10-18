Menu

Crime

1 arrested after stolen pickup from Augusta Township located in Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 8:18 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a customer following a fraud investigation at a car dealership. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP recovered a pickup truck reported stolen in the Port Hope area on Oct. 16, 2023. Credit: Pexels
A Kitchener, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle reported stolen in eastern Ontario was located in the Municipality of Port Hope on Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:45 a.m., police received a report of a stolen pickup truck from an address in Augusta Township, a region 100 kilometres east of Kingston.

Around 10:15 a.m., Northumberland OPP officers used the vehicle’s tracking service to locate the vehicle in the Port Hope area. One person was arrested.

Randy William Rae, 44, of Kitchener, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of a stolen credit card and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg.

OPP say they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

