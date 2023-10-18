1 arrested after stolen pickup from Augusta Township located in Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle reported stolen in eastern Ontario was located in the Municipality of Port Hope on Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:45 a.m., police received a report of a stolen pickup truck from an address in Augusta Township, a region 100 kilometres east of Kingston.

Around 10:15 a.m., Northumberland OPP officers used the vehicle’s tracking service to locate the vehicle in the Port Hope area. One person was arrested.

Randy William Rae, 44, of Kitchener, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of a stolen credit card and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.