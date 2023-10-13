3 arrested after vehicle theft spree in Peterborough area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face charges following an investigation into a recent vehicle theft spree in the Peterborough, Ont., area.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Oct. 7, officers launched an investigation into a reported break-in at a local dealership. Police determined a vehicle and several keys for other vehicles were stolen.

Police say over the next two days, five vehicles were stolen from the dealership and two other automotive businesses in the area.

OPP say on Oct. 11, officers responded to a report of a vehicle which had left a gas station without paying for items.

A short time later officers located the vehicle, which had crashed. Two people were still in the vehicle but the driver had fled the scene, OPP said.

The crashed vehicle was determined to be one of the vehicles involved in the recent thefts. Officers located the driver a short time later near the crash site.

Dillan Farnell, 25, of Trent River, Ont., was arrested and charged with five counts of theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, two count of theft under $5,000, three counts of break, enter a place and one count each of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough.

Ashley Johnson, 38, of no fixed address, and Molly McCue, 27, of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. They were released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 21.