Crime

Police investigate after 3 luxury vehicles stolen from Toronto dealership

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 9:03 am
Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Toronto.
Police are investigating after three vehicles were reported stolen from a car dealership in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 3:40 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle theft in the Dundas Street East and Carroll Street area.

Officers said three suspects entered a car dealership and stole three luxury vehicles.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Toronto.
Police are now searching for a black, 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn with no licence plate, a black, 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario licence plate CYAA632 and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario licence plate CXCY439.

The vehicles were last seen headed northbound on Carroll Street.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

