Crime

Arrest made in theft of vehicle from dealership in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 9:59 am
Cobourg police arressted a man in connection to a theft of a vehicle from a dealership in July 2023.
Cobourg police arressted a man in connection to a theft of a vehicle from a dealership in July 2023. Getty Images
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charges following the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in the town this summer.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on July 19, a suspect attended a dealership on Division Street and drove off in a vehicle that was parked in the lot.

Police launched and investigation and utilized video surveillance footage to identify a suspect.

On Thursday, police located and arrested Bryson Dam, 28, of Cobourg.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order and with an undertaking.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg.

Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan
