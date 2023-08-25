Arrest made in theft of vehicle from dealership in Cobourg: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charges following the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in the town this summer.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on July 19, a suspect attended a dealership on Division Street and drove off in a vehicle that was parked in the lot.

Police launched and investigation and utilized video surveillance footage to identify a suspect.

On Thursday, police located and arrested Bryson Dam, 28, of Cobourg.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order and with an undertaking.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg.