Arrest made in theft of vehicle from dealership in Cobourg: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charges following the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in the town this summer.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, on July 19, a suspect attended a dealership on Division Street and drove off in a vehicle that was parked in the lot.
Police launched and investigation and utilized video surveillance footage to identify a suspect.
On Thursday, police located and arrested Bryson Dam, 28, of Cobourg.
He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order and with an undertaking.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg.
Comments