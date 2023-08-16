Menu

Crime

Police recover $2.8M worth of stolen vehicles after Toronto-area bust

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:00 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News
Police in Ontario are celebrating the results of a car theft bust, after recovering more than $2.8 million worth of stolen vehicles.

Investigators from York and Peel regions’ police forces, along with Ontario Provincial Police, have been investigating a Greater Toronto Area vehicle theft ring since May.

Police said three people had been charged and $2.8 million in stolen vehicles was recovered. During the bust, officers also found $30,000 in cash, police scanners and key reprogramming devices, it is alleged.

More than 80 charges were laid, with three people in their 20s arrested.

One of the three was on bail for separate vehicle-theft charges, police said.

