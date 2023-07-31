Menu

Crime

Port Hope police officer shoots at stolen vehicle, is struck by ricochet: SIU

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 7:20 am
Police are looking for this truck involved in an altercation with police in Port Hope, Ont., that saw an officer get struck by a ricochet from a bullet fired. View image in full screen
Police are looking for this truck involved in an altercation with police in Port Hope, Ont., that saw an officer get struck by a ricochet from a bullet fired. Port Hope Police Service
The province’s Special Investigations Unit says an officer from Port Hope was injured by a ricochet after firing a gun at an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The SIU, a civilian watchdog that investigates Ontario police officers, said the incident happened on Sunday at around 5 p.m. at a Mcdonald’s on Glen Rose Road, just south of Highway 401.

A Port Hope Police Service officer had fired a gun at a vehicle that was believed to be stolen, the SIU said. The officer was then struck by a ricochet, the agency said.

The suspect had then fled the scene but the Ontario Provincial Police tweeted a short time later that the vehicle had been found.

Due to SIU’s involvement, OPP and Port Hope police said they could not provide further information.

On Sunday evening, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, Ont., issued a statement that its officers were also looking for the vehicle in their jurisdiction. The vehicle is described as an older model black GMC Canyon with a black tonneau cover and Ontario licence plate number BE38852.

Police said the vehicle will have damage to its front end.

Resident were advised not to approach the vehicle or driver and call 911.

The Lindsay police service also noted the same vehicle was involved in “several pursuits with other police agencies” earlier in the week.

OPP around 6:40 a.m. Monday stated the vehicle had been located.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

— with files from Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

