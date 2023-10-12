Menu

Crime

Quebec men allegedly busted in Cambridge while putting stolen vehicles into shipping container

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 11:34 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Quebec were arrested in Cambridge while allegedly putting stolen vehicles into a shipping container.

Officers were dispatched to Dundas Street North in Galt at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported, according to police.

They say when officers arrived, they found the men putting four vehicles into the container.

Four vehicles valued an approximate total of $320,000 were recovered by officers, a release stated.

Two men from Quebec, aged 24 and 27, are facing several counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000.

