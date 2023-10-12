Quebec men allegedly busted in Cambridge while putting stolen vehicles into shipping container

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Quebec were arrested in Cambridge while allegedly putting stolen vehicles into a shipping container.
Officers were dispatched to Dundas Street North in Galt at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported, according to police.
They say when officers arrived, they found the men putting four vehicles into the container.
Four vehicles valued an approximate total of $320,000 were recovered by officers, a release stated.
Two men from Quebec, aged 24 and 27, are facing several counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000.
