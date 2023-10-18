Police on the lookout for 2 men after failed robbery attempt in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have released images of suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred at a bank in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Police were called to the business at Highland Road and Belmont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after the incident was reported.

They say two masked men attempted to get into the business but were stymied by a locked security door. One of them was said to be in possession of a hammer.

The two fled after their failed attempt, making their getaway in a vehicle driven by a third person.

Police described the first man as around five feet eight inches tall. He was said to be dressed in a white hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and a red leaf on the chest, blue track pants and black running shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is also described as being around five feet eight inches tall. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” across the chest, black track pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.