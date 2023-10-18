Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police on the lookout for 2 men after failed robbery attempt in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 11:21 am
Police are hoping these pictures will lead them to the suspects. View image in full screen
Police are hoping these pictures will lead them to the suspects. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have released images of suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred at a bank in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Police were called to the business at Highland Road and Belmont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after the incident was reported.

They say two masked men attempted to get into the business but were stymied by a locked security door. One of them was said to be in possession of a hammer.

The two fled after their failed attempt, making their getaway in a vehicle driven by a third person.

Police described the first man as around five feet eight inches tall. He was said to be dressed in a white hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and a red leaf on the chest, blue track pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is also described as being around five feet eight inches tall. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” across the chest, black track pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information to call  519-570-9777 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices