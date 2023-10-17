Thieves brazenly swipe locked bikes from outside Olds school, cameras capture theft

Send this page to someone via email

Video has been released of the daylight theft of several bicycles from outside a school in Olds, Alta., on Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP, a white Ford F350 pickup truck drove across the grass of a high school in the town at around 1:40 p.m.

Cellphone video showed one person exiting the truck with his face concealed. He then began cutting the locks and throwing multiple bikes into the back of the vehicle.

RCMP investigators have since determined the pickup truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer.

Anyone who recognizes the culprits is asked to contact the Olds RCMP detachment at 403-556-3324 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.