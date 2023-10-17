New Brunswick boy uses passion for the petrifying for good cause at Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

A young Maritimer has taken his love of all things spooky to the next level by turning his front yard and even his bedroom into the stuff of nightmares, hoping that one day it will turn into a career.

“I love it so much. Halloween is my thing,” said 13-year-old Hunter Jensen, who lives in Nasonworth, N.B.

Hunter has spent the last few weeks putting the finishing touches on a haunted house he built inside a huge tent in his front yard, packed with ghouls and goblins he calls his friends.

“I like watching scary movies and I love being scared. It is just fun for me,” said Hunter, who is offering tours of his haunted house while accepting donations for the local SPCA.

His father, Ryan Jensen, said his son became obsessed with Halloween when he was about eight years old.

“We talk about Halloween 11 months out of the year,” Jensen said.

He said Halloween decorations designed to jump scare are at the top of his son’s annual Christmas list.

When not outside in his terrifying tent, Hunter actually keeps the frightening friends in his bedroom all year long.

“I don’t have any nightmares,” he said. In fact, he said, he has a dream to one day become an animatronics engineer so he can design the spooky decorations and put a fright into people as a career.

“He’s got a dream and he knows what he wants to do and that is awesome,” said Jensen, who added that these days, the scariest part for him is figuring out a way to pay for his son’s education.