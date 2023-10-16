Man with life-threatening injuries after midday Dartmouth stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have a suspect in custody in relation to a stabbing that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called at around 1:15 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth. It was reported that there was an altercation between two people.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been stabbed,” police said in a news release.

“He was transported to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

Police later said in an update they had a suspect in custody and are not looking for any other suspects.

Portland Street from Maitland to Albert streets was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while investigators were at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.