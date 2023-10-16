Cyclist seriously injured in southeast Calgary crash

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash involving three cars and a cyclist shut down a busy southeast road early Monday morning.

Police say two of the cars were likely making turns when the collision happened along Canyon Meadows Drive in the Parkland area.

The bike was pinned between two cars and the cyclist was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Two drivers sustained minor injuries.

The severely damaged cars were carted off on tow trucks and, as of 10 a.m., police were working to clear the scene.

More to come…