Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist seriously injured in southeast Calgary crash

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 12:55 pm
Police say two of the cars were likely making turns when the collision happened at Canyon Meadows Drive in the Parkland area. View image in full screen
Calgary police say two cars were likely making turns when the collision happened at Canyon Meadows Drive in the Parkland area. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious crash involving three cars and a cyclist shut down a busy southeast road early Monday morning.

Police say two of the cars were likely making turns when the collision happened along Canyon Meadows Drive in the Parkland area.

 

The bike was pinned between two cars and the cyclist was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Two drivers sustained minor injuries.

The severely damaged cars were carted off on tow trucks and, as of 10 a.m., police were working to clear the scene.

More to come…

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices