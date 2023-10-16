1 dead following Theatre Road crash in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following an early morning crash northeast of Cobourg, Ont., on Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle that had collided with a wall along Theatre Road in Hamilton Township, 10 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Cobourg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLLISION: County Road 2 and Theatre RD and Theatre RD and Telephone RD are closed in Northumberland following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/wK3Oz2oaCD — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) October 16, 2023

Theatre Road was closed at Telephone Road and County Road 2 while police investigated. The road reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.