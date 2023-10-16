Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

1 dead following Theatre Road crash in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 11:09 am
Northumberland OPP say a driver died following a crash on Theatre Road in Hamilton Township on Oct. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a driver died following a crash on Theatre Road in Hamilton Township on Oct. 16, 2023. Global News
One person is dead following an early morning crash northeast of Cobourg, Ont., on Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle that had collided with a wall along Theatre Road in Hamilton Township, 10 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Cobourg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Theatre Road was closed at Telephone Road and County Road 2 while police investigated. The road reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

