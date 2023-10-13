Menu

Traffic

Crash knocks out power in west end of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Crash knocks out power to thousands in west end of Peterborough, Ont.'
Crash knocks out power to thousands in west end of Peterborough, Ont.
Hydro One says more than 5,000 customers were without power following a crash in the west end of Peterborough on Oct. 13.
A large section of the west end of Peterborough, Ont., is without power on Friday following a single vehicle crash.

Around 10:40a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Brealey Drive near Fleming College where a vehicle had struck and knocked down a hydro pole.

The Peterborough Police Service has closed Brealey Driver between Stenson Boulevard and Forster Avenue for the investigation and cleanup.
Hydro One crews are on scene.

According to Hydro One’s outage site, more than 5,100 customers are impacted. The site lists an estimated restoration time of 1:15 p.m.

A map of the outage area in the west end of Peterborough on Oct. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
A map of the outage area in the west end of Peterborough on Oct. 13, 2023. Hydro One

The condition of the driver of the vehicle is not yet known.

More to come…

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

