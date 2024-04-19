Menu

Traffic

Highway 10 passing lanes between Fort Qu’Appelle, Melville to move forward

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways announced the Highway 10 passing lanes project between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville to reduce collisions and to make travel more efficient. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways announced the Highway 10 passing lanes project between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville to reduce collisions and to make travel more efficient. Dave Parsons / Global Regina
In an effort to reduce collisions and to make travel more efficient, Saskatchewan announced Highway 10 east passing lanes will be moving forward between Fort Qu’Appelle and Melville.

The province stated the passing lanes project is expected to have its design completed early next year and tendered in spring 2025 which will lead to on-road construction, pending weather and contractor capacity.

It will be two kilometres long and provide additional opportunities for drivers to pass safely, instead of twinning a highway.

Saskatchewan Highways Minister Lori Carr said this initiative is part of the passing lanes strategy.

“Passing lane projects are a cost-effective investment to make our highways safer and more efficient,” Carr said in a release.

“They protect motorists and strengthen our province’s export-based economy to support our quality of life. This next set of Highway 10 passing lanes are part of an ongoing strategy that will guide us as we move these types of projects from the drawing board to reality to keep building and protecting our great province.”

Fort Qu’Appelle Mayor Gus Lagace expressed his gratitude with the province on the announced passing lanes strategy.

“We appreciate the Ministry of Highways moving forward in the future with additional passing lanes on Highway 10,” said Lagace.

“Infrastructure projects like these will improve the flow of commuter, business, industry and tourism traffic on Highway 10 and benefit communities and neighbours along and near this important transportation corridor.”

