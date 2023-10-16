1 sent to hospital after car hits hydro pole in Peterborough’s east end

One person was sent to hospital after a vehicle struck a hydro pole on Sunday afternoon in Peterborough’s east end.
Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Keene Road and Television Road near the east end border of Peterborough.
Crews found an SUV that had left the roadway and struck a hydro pole head-on.
Paramedics assessed the occupants and one person was taken to hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.
More to come.
